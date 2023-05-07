Suffocation in the team and fines! The players were really angry, the coach from Zlín admits

The suffering turned into a real suffocation, fines were also dropped and there was a real spark between the players. Such an atmosphere prevailed in the cabin of Zlín in the past season, which after falling from the extra league had a hard time coping with the reality in the Chance league, where it did not fulfill the role of favorite and for a while was even in the lower levels of the table. The management started punishing the players and the atmosphere grew. “It’s in every contract, but I’ll admit that I’m not a supporter of it,” said Zlín coach Miloš Říha Jr. on the hockey program Příklep. They claim that the players were eventually refunded.

