The suffering turned into a real suffocation, fines were also dropped and there was a real spark between the players. Such an atmosphere prevailed in the cabin of Zlín in the past season, which after falling from the extra league had a hard time coping with the reality in the Chance league, where it did not fulfill the role of favorite and for a while was even in the lower levels of the table. The management started punishing the players and the atmosphere grew. “It’s in every contract, but I’ll admit that I’m not a supporter of it,” said Zlín coach Miloš Říha Jr. on the hockey program Příklep. They claim that the players were eventually refunded.
Suffocation in the team and fines! The players were really angry, the coach from Zlín admits
