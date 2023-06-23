Home » Covid Italy, 5,660 infections and 76 deaths: last week’s bulletin
Covid Italy, 5,660 infections and 76 deaths: last week's bulletin

Covid Italy, 5,660 infections and 76 deaths: last week's bulletin

Covid infections and deaths have dropped in Italy in the last week. From 16 to 22 June, 5,660 new cases were registered, a decrease of approximately 24% compared to the previous 7 days (when there were 7,461). There were 76 deaths in 7 days, about -6% compared to the previous week (when they were 81). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19. The positivity rate drops by 0.6 percentage points, from 3.5% to 2.9%. The tests performed were 192,906, -8.7% compared to the 211,279 of the previous 7 days.

