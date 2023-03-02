Have you ever been to beautiful Portugal, then you have certainly tasted the famous pastéis de nata (also: pastel de nata). And with the arrival of Mister Nata in De Pijp, you no longer have to travel south to enjoy these delicious custard tarts. We set course for this atmospheric business last Monday, and couldn’t wish for a better start to the week. We tell more.

Mister Nata, De Pijp Amsterdam

First of all, a bit of background, because you may have never put your teeth into this cream pastry before. Pastéis de nata are one of the most famous delicacies from Portugal. It is even called the symbol of the country. The tarts have been made for about 300 years according to a traditional recipe: puff pastry cases are filled with custard made from cream, egg yolks, sugar, flour and lemon. In the capital Lisbon you can find them on just about every street corner.

Delicious Portuguese pastries on the van Woustraat

José Cruz was born and raised in Portugal and lives in Amsterdam. With Mister Nata he brings his passion for this Portuguese delicacy to our capital. If you visit Mister Nata on the van Woustraat, you can opt for ‘original’ pastéis de nata, but chocolate, coffee, port wine or vegan variants are also on the menu. Wonderfully creamy, full of flavour, and soft in the mouth: we understand that the Portuguese are so proud of this pastry.





Pastry in one hand, a delicious cappuccino in the other, and we really enjoy staying at Mister Nata. We would say: come and taste that, and imagine yourself in beautiful Lisbon for a while.

Mister Nata | Van Woustraat 48 | De Pijp, Amsterdam

