Manchester City receives Bournley from 2:45 p.m. for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup in England. Guardiola’s team, which has just beaten Leipzig 7-0, will seek to continue advancing in the tournament.

For this match, DT chose to put four players in attack, where Julián Álvarez from Cordoba starts as a starter along with Haaland. At his sides will be Foden and Mahrez.

The game is televised live on ESPN.

Julián has not been adding a lot of minutes since he returned from the World Cup and the great moment of the Norwegian, who has just scored five goals, does not help much. Likewise, the club extended his contract and improved his salary so that he can stay much longer.

Your City team to face Burnley! 🙌 XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Gomez, Akanji, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/EHDgYSE85n — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 18, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

