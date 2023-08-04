Home » At the request of Joaquín Sperani’s family, they inspected the cistern of the “House of Horror”
Sarmiento at 470. The “House of Horror” where on July 2 they found the lifeless body of Joaquín Sperani (14) in Laboulaye, moved again on Thursday after the fateful outcome that shocked the entire country.

Within the framework of the investigation carried out by Judge Sebastián Moro, last Thursday at noon an expert opinion was carried out on the cistern of the old house.

The request was made by Mariela Flores and Martín Sperani, Joaquín’s parents, through their plaintiff lawyer Raúl Frencia.

“The expertise was offered by us. We ask that the cistern be checked to see if there is any element that they have discarded that can be used for the cause”, confirmed the mother of the murdered teenager.

Laboulaye. Mariela Flores, Joaquin’s mother. (Courtesy Southern Nexos)

On Sunday, the eve of the first month of the boy’s crime, La Voz published an interview with his mother. The woman said that she asked her to investigate all the hypotheses and not leave loose ends.

In addition, he told how the relationship is currently with the parents of L., Joaquín’s friend and partner, who today is delayed in the Admission and Diagnostic Center (CAD), in Complejo Esperanza, suspected of the brutal crime.

2020. L. and Joaquín, in an archive photo when they finished primary school at the Leonor de Tejeda school. (Gentleness)

On video, a summary of the case that shocked

