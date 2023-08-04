“Zombie” drug shipment intercepted at El Amatillo, La Unión border

Agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) intercepted a shipment of the so-called “zombie drug”, which they intended to enter the country.

The interception of the synthetic drug fentanyl was carried out at the El Amatillo border, in the department of La Unión.

Preliminarily, it is known that in the operation the police agents seized 499 units of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that is used to treat severe pain and is used as a sedative for animals.

In the United States, it is estimated that more than 70,000 people have died from their addiction to this drug this year alone.

If fentanyl is injected directly into the user’s bloodstream, it reduces the need to get high again, but it can cause the formation of large open skin ulcers, which has led to the drug being nicknamed “zombie.”

