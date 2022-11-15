Adidas Originals has created many topical joint projects for its classic shoe SAMBA this year, including Wales Bonner, KITH, Sporty & Rich and IRAK and other brands to add more modern aesthetic elements; the well-known Japanese shoe store atmos continues this stock. Trend, announced the collaboration with artist FACE Oka to create the latest adidas Originals SAMBA series.

“adidas Originals SAMBA atmos × FACE” is based on the classic SAMBA shoes that debuted in the 1950s. FACE himself said that he had secretly worn his brother’s SAMBA since he was a child. . FACE injects personal iconic funny expressions through ingenious methods. From a bird’s-eye view, you can find that the mouth symbol appears on the heel patch of the shoe, the eye symbol appears in the shoelace fixing belt, and the shoe body is covered with daisy flower elements. Its understated black upper adds an alluring floral vibe.

In this image, the well-known Japanese photographer SHIORI IKENO was photographed and shot through the streets to shoot the actual wearing interpretation of FACE. Among them, we can also observe the blue sports suits created simultaneously in this series, drawing on the classic shoes of adidas Originals. The blue color of the box is used as inspiration, and the element of daisy is added to the corduroy fabric specially used this time.

This series of products will be open for bidding at atmos online from now on, and will officially land on ATAD, atmos designated stores and atmos online on November 19, and a limited-time event will also be held on the ground floor of ATAD on the same day, and the image works of this series will be displayed simultaneously.