Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated up, spot generally held steady

On the 15th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3655 and closed at 3675, with a maximum of 3683 and a minimum of 3644, up 16 or 0.44%;hot roll2301 opened, 3744 closed, 3776, the highest, 3780, the lowest, 3744, up 32, or 0.85%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 710.5 and closed at 724 at noon, the highest at 727 and the lowest at 708, up 6 or 0.84%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2705.5 and closed at 2760.5, the highest was 2767 and the lowest was 2696.5, up 49 or 1.81%;

Spot: The domestic market price is generally stable today, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 3640 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3780 yuan; stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3830 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3870 yuan, stable;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 3930 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm grade 3 rebar in the top ten key cities in China is 3,810 yuan, which is stable compared with the previous trading day.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

