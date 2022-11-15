Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated up, spot generally held steady
On the 15th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3655 and closed at 3675, with a maximum of 3683 and a minimum of 3644, up 16 or 0.44%;hot roll2301 opened, 3744 closed, 3776, the highest, 3780, the lowest, 3744, up 32, or 0.85%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 710.5 and closed at 724 at noon, the highest at 727 and the lowest at 708, up 6 or 0.84%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2705.5 and closed at 2760.5, the highest was 2767 and the lowest was 2696.5, up 49 or 1.81%;
Spot: The domestic market price is generally stable today, specifically
Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 3640 yuan, stable;
Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3780 yuan; stable;
Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3830 yuan, stable;
Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3870 yuan, stable;
Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 3930 yuan, stable.
According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm grade 3 rebar in the top ten key cities in China is 3,810 yuan, which is stable compared with the previous trading day.
