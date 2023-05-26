Audemars Piguet x Marvel’s new “Spider-Man” joint watch officially debuts

After Audemars Piguet and Marvel released the Royal Oak Concept Black Panther Flying Tourbillon watch with the theme of Black Panther in 2021, after a long time, the two parties once again jointly launched the new “Spider-Man” theme Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon, a total of only 250 pieces were released.

The whole watch is made of titanium metal to create a 42mm case, with a black ceramic case and crown. The biggest highlight is the hollowed-out movement, which is based on the 2948 movement and develops a new 2974 manual winding movement. Without affecting the normal operation of the function, the movement structure discards as much as possible the redundant parts, and the whole is like a transparent lace. Through the sapphire crystal glass mirror, the visual effect of “Spider-Man” floating in the air is presented.

This 3D character first uses CNC numerical control processing technology to cut a three-dimensional silhouette on a platinum plate, and laser engraves a variety of superhero tights textures. It is necessary to write complicated programs for the processing machine and conduct multiple tests. Then it is carefully modified by hand by an engraver to ensure a perfect carving effect. Finally, the artist hand-painted and painted the signature spider costume with a two-color contrast of matte red and electric blue, and enhanced the three-dimensional effect through the contrast effect of light and dark. Craftsmen in Brassus, Switzerland took 50 hours to create lifelike three-dimensional characters.