“The Rise of the Monster Hunter: Breaking Dawn” 2 event missions have started, and new puppet chains have been added in the update! -funglr Games

You can produce special appearance equipment “Grand Resentment Costume” and obtain titles!

Calamity Strikes: Legendary Strike PR TIMES

On May 25th, 2023 (Thursday), the event quest “Strikes: Legendary Strike” will start.

The purpose is to hunt 1 Spinosaurus in the Secret Realm of the Tower. Complete tasks to get special titles.

The Double Attack: The Ultimate Calamity Intertwined PR TIMES

The purpose is to hunt 2 resentful tigers and dragons in the secret realm of the tower.

Jazz Costume PR TIMES

After completing the task, you can get the production material and title of the special appearance equipment “Grand Resentment Costume”!

The scarf fluttering in the wind matches well with the armor on the head. It is a highly flexible and beautiful equipment!

Update and add new puppet chains!

This is Suzuki, the director. In the bonus update, we will be adding a new type of enhancement to the armor’s puppet transmutation.#Monster Hunter Rise #MH Sunbreak pic.twitter.com/70AjXSa3zG — Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Official (@MH_Rise_JP) May 24, 2023

On May 24, 2023 (Wednesday) at 7:00 pm Japan time, there will be an update on “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” official Twitter (@MH_Rise_JP).

Announced the good news that the puppet chain of the armor has a new puppet enhancement!

There are currently 3 types of Puppets for armor: “Normal Type”, “Stable Type” and “Skill Specialized Type”. What options will be added next…?

This may be the last big update, expect this to break up the current skill set in a good way!

For the latest information, please remember to follow “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” on Twitter(@MH_Rise_JP)！