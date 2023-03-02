Often and willingly, when one is considering buying a new car, one of the aspects that most condition this choice is undoubtedly represented by the budget available. For example, if the amount of money to invest is not so high, one must inevitably think about the alternatives that best suit one’s needs and preferences.

Let’s try, accordingly, to take a look at which cars can be the most convenient and which have an acceptable price. In case your budget equals 15 thousand euroslet’s take a look at the solutions that best suit your needs and preferences.

Kia Picanto

Here is an excellent solution to respect your budget, but at the same time take home a good quality car. The Kia Picanto is a great city caras well as one of the most interesting cars in this segment. The list price, among other things, allows you to respect the aforementioned budget.

From a technical point of view, we find several very interesting features. Indeed, the Kia Picanto it can count on a respectable internal space, as well as on high-quality equipment, with a modern and at the same time decidedly captivating style. The endowment of the engine is excellent, with good road holding. Another strong point of this car? The fact that it comes with a seven-year guarantee.

Renault’s proposal: the Twingo has a great price

For those who want to spend little, but find themselves in their hands with an interesting car, the Renault Twingo represents an excellent alternative. The strong point is certainly represented by the price, since the basic version requires an investment slightly higher than 11,000 euros.

Of course, the best solution is to get a little closer to your budget, so that you can take advantage of a top-level equipment. Among the characteristics on the road, the Twingo is a car that manages to guarantee remarkable agility: thanks, without a shadow of a doubt, to the fact that the engine has been placed at the rear, leaving more room for the wheels to move in a practical and easy way . The automatic gearbox is good, much faster than many other competitors that are part of the same segment.

Suzuki’s proposal

In terms of city cars that have a limited cost, but still offer a good performance, we must not forget the Suzuki brand. The Asian giant, in fact, offers a particularly interesting model. We are referring to Suzuki Swift: it is a car that adapts very well to our roads and offers a good range of standard equipment.

Right, the Swift cannot be considered as a car suitable for tackling long journeys on the motorway. It’s not just a matter of power at the engine level, but there’s also soundproofing in the passenger compartment that isn’t adequate for such use. From the point of view of consumption, however, we have to congratulate Suzuki, given that it has chosen efficient engines, with a rather limited overall weight of the car.

The i10, a budget model from Hyundai

Still taking a look at the Asian brands, here is another model that allows you to stay below the 15,000 euro budget. We are talking about the Hyundai i10, city car that has a list price lower than this thresholdbut at the same time it is able to offer a very wide and varied range not only of accessories, but also of technological systems, including those that aim to protect the safety and protection of the driver and the other passengers present in the car.

There might be the option to get an electric car at a very low price, or you could consult This Page to understand if there are any special offers on cars with electric motors, even for hire.