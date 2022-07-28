The fourth generation of Audi A8 L, flagship of the House of the four rings in the version with electric hybrid technology, was delivered to Alberto Marenghi, Vice President of Confindustria who collected the car at the Volkswagen Group Italia headquarters in Verona.

The delivery of the car is part of the partnership that since 2019 has linked Audi to the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, to which more than 150,000 small, medium and large companies are members.

Committed to the promotion and dissemination of industrial culture, Audi invests in a new idea of ​​progress guided by the centricity of the individual and environmental awareness. For this reason, Audi plug-in and full electric cars are the travel companions towards the future of companies that adhere to these values.

The agreement, confirmed for 2022, allows, in addition to an opportunity for professional growth for associated entrepreneurs, the possibility of accessing taylormade mobility solutions.

In addition to the Audi A8L, in fact, the wide technological portfolio of the four rings range is available to the members of Confindustria through specific conditions for rental and financial leasing. Solutions made particularly advantageous by the residual value expressed by the range. In fact, for Audi, sustainability also means economic certainty and the retention of the residual value of the four-ring cars, historically high, is a fundamental factor for the Business Customer. As for the Audi A4, the best seller of the four rings which, to date, in 2022 is the preferred rental solution for associated entrepreneurs, thanks precisely to the high residual value expressed by the model.

For users who choose the electrified offer of the Brand which includes 11 plug-in cars and 5 full electric models, they are assisted by a complete public and private charging ecosystem.

In fact, to facilitate the lives of those who drive in a sustainable way, Audi facilitates access to the public infrastructure, thanks to the Audi e-tron Charging Service which guarantees the use of over 354,000 charging points, of which over 25,000 in Italy. in 26 European countries with a single contract and a single card. As for home charging, thanks to the partnership with Enel X Way, dedicated all-inclusive packages of advice, installation and management are available.

A practical tool to manage the car remotely is also represented by the myAudi app which allows digital access to your Audi, anytime and anywhere, allowing you to instantly control a series of functions that are particularly useful when using cars. BEVs and PHEVs such as travel planning based on the availability of the charging infrastructure and battery status.

The digitization of the sales process and services allows, through tools such as Audi LiveRoom for interaction with sales staff and free Pick-up & Delivery, new digital relationship tools to make the most of time.

Confindustria’s associates can thus move in an ecosystem made up of a broad technological portfolio that ranges from traditional to full electric solutions, cutting-edge after sales services and financial services with customizable content.