There are no higher data in the historical series (started in 2000). Record of industrial revenues that offers a sense of the particular moment experienced by the industry, struggling simultaneously with a mass of orders above the average and inflation levels that force a continuous adjustment of the price lists to keep pace with the upstream increases.

Istat data for May confirm the trend: net of seasonal factors, the increase in revenues is 1.4%, in economic terms (the seasonally adjusted index reaches a new historical record), recording a positive trend on both markets (+ 1.5% domestic and + 1.1% foreign).

In the quarter March-May 2022 the overall index grew by 7.8% compared to the previous quarter (+ 8.0% on the domestic market and + 7.3% on the foreign market).

However, the decidedly anomalous figure is once again the trend figure, which shows growth of 23.6% (+ 22.9% for manufacturing alone), with almost homogeneous increases between the domestic and foreign markets.

True glory? Only in part, because by purifying the data from the increase in price lists and thus looking at the volumes of turnover (a way of reasoning at constant prices), the progress is reduced to 5.9%. Still robust but less “sidereal” compared to the current values, which would instead suggest a new economic miracle taking place.