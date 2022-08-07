

The Guide, created in collaboration with Ania, Autostrade per l’Italia, Aiscat and Telepass, will be available from 8 August on newsstands (12.00 euros plus the price of the newspaper) and online on the Ilmioabbonamento.it website. In the volume each toll booth stands on an occasion to be seized, from Rome to Venice, from Milan to Florence, from Turin to Naples.

The very long Autostrada del Mediterraneo starts, for example, in the shadow of the Arechi castle in Salerno, crosses the Cilento National Park, Vallo di Diano and Alburni, laps Basilicata, crosses the multifaceted Calabria. And what about the A14, which after having crossed Emilia is almost mirrored in the Adriatic and allows you to appreciate every kilometer, passing from Conero to Abruzzo, from Molise to Salento. And again the A12, which leads from Genoa towards the capital moving along Tuscany, or the A22, the famous Brenner motorway that connects the Po Valley with Austria and Germany.

And if on the cover you can admire a splendid illustration signed by the artist Piero Pizzi Cannella, in April the volume includes introductions by great chefs: Massimo Bottura, Pino Cuttaia, Salvatore Tassa and the Cerea family. To their travel memories are added those of illustrious personalities from the world of culture, entertainment, sport and art who dispense advice on their homeland or on the regions to which they are linked.



Ernesto and Alfonso Iaccarino

It ranges from Diego Abatantuono to Silvio Orlando, from Carlo Conti to Marco Bocci, from Francesco Guccini to Roberto Mancini, passing through Antonio Giovinazzi, Antonella Ruggiero, Ernesto Iaccarino, Bruno Pizzul, Francesco Moser, Cristina Cassar Scalia, Albertina and Gaetano Marzotto, Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, Mimmo Colapreste and Aurelio Picca.



“Exit the motorway to hunt for an emotion”, wrote the director of the Repubblica Guides, Giuseppe Cerasa, in his introduction: “Or to rediscover flavors lost in memory but still linked to places and pieces of Italy that have never been forgotten or unknown. Discovering that sometimes the navigator is not needed or is not enough to replace the appeal of tastes and sensations that only an atmosphere, a stop, even a detail, can justify. Or, trivially, get out of those interminable asphalt trails because you are too tired, because the schedule is fine but the sun, the heat, the monotony need to find an alternative that has nothing mechanical, which does not need a lot of technology, which does not have to satisfy algorithms or statistics, but which has to do only with memory, with perfume, with memories or with the desire to discover pieces of Italy read and reread, sometimes dreamed but never practiced. So let us be captivated by the advice of this Guide, created and reborn on purpose to make your journeys on the motorway pleasant and unforgettable “. The Repubblica “Autostrade Gourmet” guide will soon be available in bookstores and online on Amazon and Ibs.