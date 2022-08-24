‘Avatar’ returns to theaters, but disappears from Disney Plus – Movies – cnBeta.COM

根据周二发布的预告片，这部2009年的电影将从9月23日开始在影院上映两周，并将以“所有格式”放映，包括IMAX、4K/HDR，以及3D。

根据周二发布的预告片，这部2009年的电影将从9月23日开始在影院上映两周，并将以“所有格式”放映，包括IMAX、4K/HDR，以及3D。

最后一点是个大问题。当然，理论上人们可以在家里看，以便在出去看新片之前赶上，但几乎没有人会有设备来真正以它本来的方式观看，用一副3D眼镜绑在他们的脸上。此外，迪士尼从其Disney%20Plus流媒体服务中删除了《阿凡达》。虽然迪士尼没有立即回复The%20Verge关于何时再次提供的评论请求，但Variety的一份报告援引消息来源称，它将在《阿凡达：水之道》上映之前回来。这部电影目前仍可在%20Apple%20TV或YouTube等服务上找到。

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theaters this December, according to The Verge, but it has a pretty big problem: it’s a sequel to a movie that came out 13 years ago. Most people probably don’t remember the plot of the first Avatar — when Avatar 2 came out, there was probably a lot of confusion if characters started talking about unobtanium, Toruks, RDA, or Noble Clyde Boudreaux.However, director James Cameron and his crew came up with a solution: get the first Avatar back in theaters.

According to a trailer released Tuesday, the 2009 film will open in theaters for two weeks starting September 23 and will be shown in “all formats” including IMAX, 4K/HDR, and 3D.

That last point is a big deal. Sure, people could theoretically watch it at home to catch up before going out to see a new movie, but hardly anyone would have a device to actually watch it the way it was, with a pair of 3D glasses strapped to their faces. Additionally, Disney removed Avatar from its Disney Plus streaming service. While Disney didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment on when it would be available again, a Variety report, citing sources, said it would be back before Avatar: Way of Water hits theaters. The movie is still currently available on services like Apple TV or YouTube.

It’s not necessarily a new phenomenon that movies are coming back to theaters to get you ready for a sequel, and some theaters are doing something similar for Marvel movie releases. Even James Cameron is no stranger to theatrical reruns; “Titanic” once returned to theaters and is set to hit theaters again next year — though, obviously not because it’s getting a sequel. For most movies, though, watching the prequels is a luxury; because of how complicated Avatar is, and it’s been so long since it came out, this time it feels like a need to revisit.

