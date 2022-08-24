‘Avatar’ returns to theaters, but disappears from Disney Plus – Movies – cnBeta.COM

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theaters this December, according to The Verge, but it has a pretty big problem: it’s a sequel to a movie that came out 13 years ago. Most people probably don’t remember the plot of the first Avatar — when Avatar 2 came out, there was probably a lot of confusion if characters started talking about unobtanium, Toruks, RDA, or Noble Clyde Boudreaux. However, director James Cameron and his crew came up with a solution: get the first Avatar back in theaters.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to a trailer released Tuesday, the 2009 film will open in theaters for two weeks starting September 23 and will be shown in “all formats” including IMAX, 4K/HDR, and 3D.

That last point is a big deal. Sure, people could theoretically watch it at home to catch up before going out to see a new movie, but hardly anyone would have a device to actually watch it the way it was, with a pair of 3D glasses strapped to their faces. Additionally, Disney removed Avatar from its Disney Plus streaming service. While Disney didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment on when it would be available again, a Variety report, citing sources, said it would be back before Avatar: Way of Water hits theaters. The movie is still currently available on services like Apple TV or YouTube.

It’s not necessarily a new phenomenon that movies are coming back to theaters to get you ready for a sequel, and some theaters are doing something similar for Marvel movie releases. Even James Cameron is no stranger to theatrical reruns; “Titanic” once returned to theaters and is set to hit theaters again next year — though, obviously not because it’s getting a sequel. For most movies, though, watching the prequels is a luxury; because of how complicated Avatar is, and it’s been so long since it came out, this time it feels like a need to revisit.