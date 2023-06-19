Avian flu: progress in the reopening of markets

They follow the controls to evaluate the advance or retreat of the bird flu in different sectors of the country. In this context, the National Laboratory of the National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (SENASA), only registered one positive case of avian influenza when analyzing all the samples taken during the week of June 10 to 16, at a commercial farm in the Province of Buenos Aires.

Therefore, by reflecting a record that was constantly measured in the last surveys carried out by the agency, this allows us to project that a totality of only 6 cases were those detected in the last four weeks.

Also, taking into account that 91% of the foci of avian influenza detected and notified in Argentina are closedit is expected that in the short term all the contagion points can be covered.

In this sense, the vice president of Senasa, Rodolfo Acerbipointed out that “if the epidemiological situation continues, in about 40 days all the others will already be in that same condition.”

Avian flu: CRA asked the Government for measures to “avoid the extinction of the sector”

Likewise, with this certain panorama, the organization has already begun talks to activate the reopening of markets, including that of China, Saudi Arabia y Singaporeaccording to the official.

91% of the lights are inactive

In detail the Senasa reported that of the totality of 546 notifications for notification of focus that were received and analyzed to date, also taking into account the survey and taking of samples in the areas of health checkit was possible to arrive at the figures that show the reality of the panorama.

On the one hand, the data shows that there are a total of 100 detections, which represents 18.3% of the disease throughout the country, and of these there are 91 closed outbreaks. In other words, 91% of the sources of contagion registered since the beginning of the health emergency 126 days ago, on February 15, they are in a “closed” or inactive state.

More from China: makes requirements for Argentine poultry exports more flexible

In fact, the head of the body stressed that Argentina is currently “in a situation of clear decline, not of sampling or suspicion, but of positive cases. Therefore, he added that “if the epidemiological situation continues, in about 40 days we could be with all the outbreaks closed, as long as no new one appears; but for now surveillance continues to intensify.”

“That does not allow us to say that the disease was eradicated or that it became endemic,” the Senasa authorities said.

Slowed exports and possible reopening of markets

The advance of bird flu not only triggered the loss of millions of birds that had to be slaughtered when positive cases were detected in different sources of infection in the country. But it also brought an extra inconvenience: the closure of export markets for poultry productswhich meant that sales to other countries were interrupted.

Poultry sector seeks to overcome bird flu: 12 days without positive outbreaks

The truth is that the reopening of markets was activated just over two months ago, after intense negotiations led by Senasa with organizations that are its peers abroad, on the implementation of health rules taking into account the particularities of each country.

Export markets are reactivated

From Senasa, they affirmed that “the reopening of markets is on the right track”, highlighting the negotiations in a “very advanced” state with Saudi Arabia. The relevance of this lies in the fact that it is “a very important market”, also pointing out that in the process of reopening and expediting negotiations, “the ambassador Guillermo Nielsen He’s doing a very good job.”

On the other hand, the control body began negotiations with the Government of South Africa, but in that case the talks are advancing “a little slower.” Regarding the meetings in the same sense with Chilean authorities, he pointed out that it is “a market that also had operations with Argentina but at present they are at a critical moment”. Talks have also already begun with the European Union for the reopening of the export market.

The 9 viruses that the WHO believes pose the most “urgent” threat to humanity

The Chinese market in Argentina’s sights

However, Argentina has a particular interest in achieving the prompt chinese market. This was evident in the recent trade mission headed by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massatogether with several members of his government cabinet.

Among the members of the economic team was the Secretary of Agriculture, Juan Jose Bahillowho since China and through a post on Twitter, it reported that “advance was made in modifying the protocol to allow the regionalization of poultry exports from Argentina.” It should be noted that this means that the country can “advance in the normalization of external sales of the sector, with the shipment of products to a market that represents 55% of Argentina’s poultry exports.”

Agriculture and Customs donated 400 tons of confiscated meat to Cáritas

In this sense, and noting the successful progress of the negotiations, the official let it be known that “the confirmation of the Chinese authorities was obtained to advance in the protocols that allow Argentina to send porcine and bovine offal, as well as to establish a sanitary agreement for the opening to corn, nuts and sorghum”.

They also announced that in the coming weeks a technical meeting will take place between Senasa and its Chinese counterpart, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, Aqsiq, to ​​continue advancing in the new protocol for the avian export“.

It is worth noting that both the Chinese, Arab and European markets are of great importance and the reactivation of operations will have a great positive repercussion for the country, since it takes into account the “need to enter foreign exchange to the country”, because the current macroeconomic situation makes it “vital and strategic”.

BL JL