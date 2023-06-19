Headphones under 100 euros: Six good Bluetooth headphones

PR/Business Insider

Bluetooth headphones are not an Apple invention. So there was the first models for a wide audience in the early noughties. However, Bluetooth headphones have long been considered a gimmick with terrible sound quality. That only changed in 2016 when the Introducing the AirPods revolutionized the headphone market. Since then, the technology behind Bluetooth headphones has constantly evolved, finally making them the standard.

How much do good headphones cost?

Anyone who wants to buy headphones today will probably only consider models with Bluetooth – but they also have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Bluetooth headphones are usually a little to significantly more expensive than comparable models with a cable. At the top you will find Over-ear headphones like the Apple AirPods Max for 629.00 euros. just about half as expensive (but still in the premium segment) are models like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the Bose Quiet Comfort 45.

In-ear headphones are cheaper. Self the most expensive in-ear Bluetooth headphones cost less than 300.00 euros. Best example: the AirPods Pro 2their suggested retail price 299,00 Euro is, which are available from most dealers for an average of 50.00 euros cheaper. The regular AirPods are available from 159.00 euros.

What good are cheap Bluetooth headphones?

Of course, there are also much cheaper options. The prices for Bluetooth headphones start at around 20.00 euros. This applies to both in-ear and over-ear models. However, if you expect these headphones to be able to compete with the AirPods or the headband headphones from Sony and Bose, you have to be prepared for a disappointment. Reason: Many of them have Difficulties such as an unstable Bluetooth connection, poor sound, short battery life and processing problems to fight.

Nevertheless, Bluetooth headphones do not have to cost a fortune either. Loud Stiftung Warentest there are numerous Models from the middle and lower price segment, which can definitely be a good choice. This was the result of a test by the consumer organization with 342 headphones tested so far (since 2018).

The best headphones under 100 euros

Accordingly, are among the Headphones awarded the quality rating “good” by Stiftung Warentest also different Models that cost less than 100.00 euros. As part of the test, the Bluetooth headphones were, among other things, with regard to their Tonyour battery packyour comfort and handlingher durability as well as any pollutants checked. We present six headphones for different needs, which on the one hand cost less than 100.00 euros and on the other hand have been approved by the experts:

The OnePlus Buds Z2 at a glance

Product type:In-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesSound:StereoActive Noise Reduction:andBattery life**:about 6:45 hours plus four charges in the caseRunning time after 15 minutes charging**:about 3:30 hoursFeatures:Skip forward and backward with music, answer and end phone callsMicrophone:andProtection class:IP55 (protection against dust and water jets)Connection:USB-CAccesories:LadecaseSpecial feature:best in-ear headphones under 100.00 eurosEvaluation:4.4 stars out of five at Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.0) by Stiftung Warentest

The JVC HA-A30T at a glance

Product type:In-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesSound:Mono, StereoActive Noise Reduction:andBattery life**:about 7:15 hours plus one charge in the caseRunning time after 15 minutes charging**:about 1:30 hourFeatures:Volume control, music skip forward and backward, answer and end phone callsMicrophone:andProtection class:IPX4 (protection against splash water)Connection:USB-CAccesories:LadecaseSpecial feature:Bester TonEvaluation:Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.1) by Stiftung Warentest

The Jabra Elite 4 Active at a glance

Product type:In-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesSound:StereoActive Noise Reduction:andBattery life**:about 8:30 hours plus three charges in the caseRunning time after 15 minutes charging**:about 2:15 hoursFeatures:Volume control, music skip forward and backward, answer and end phone callsMicrophone:andProtection class:IP57 (protection against dust and temporary immersion)Connection:USB-CAccesories:LadecaseSpecial feature:best sports headphones under 100.00 eurosEvaluation:4.3 out of five possible stars on Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.1) by Stiftung Warentest

The JBL Live 460NC at a glance

Product type:Over-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesSound:StereoActive Noise Reduction:andBattery life**:about 45:15 hoursRunning time after 15 minutes charging**:about 9:00 hoursFeatures:Volume control, music skip forward and backward, answer and end phone callsMicrophone:andProtection class:not specifiedConnection:USB-CAccesories:not specifiedSpecial feature:best over-ear headphones under 100.00 eurosEvaluation:4.2 out of five possible stars on Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.0) by Stiftung Warentest

The Skullcandy Mod at a glance

Product type:In-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesSound:StereoActive Noise Reduction:noBattery life**:about 8:00 hours plus three charges in the caseRunning time after 15 minutes charging**:about 3:45 hoursFeatures:Volume control, answer and end phone callsMicrophone:andProtection class:IP55 (protection against dust and water jets)Connection:USB-CAccesories:LadecaseSpecial feature:very good batteryEvaluation:4.3 out of five possible stars on Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.1) by Stiftung Warentest

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 at a glance

Product type:In-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesSound:StereoActive Noise Reduction:andBattery life**:about 7:15 hours plus three charges in the caseRunning time after 15 minutes charging**:about 3:45 hoursFeatures:Answer and end phone callsMicrophone:andProtection class:IPX2 (protection against rain)Connection:USB-CAccesories:LadecaseSpecial feature:perfect for Samsung Galaxy smartphonesEvaluation:4.5 stars out of five on Amazon; Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.1) by Stiftung Warentest

**measured by Stiftung Warentest

Purchase advice: This is to be considered when purchasing Bluetooth headphones

The most important criterion of a headphone: its Sound. Functions such as the active noise cancellation (also called ANC) play a role. In addition comes the battery life of the device and the question of whether it comes with a charging case that can extend the runtime if necessary. Especially with Bluetooth devices, factors such as the Bluetooth connection stability and range are taken into account. Don’t forget which ones functions does the model offer? Does it have the ability to skip songs, adjust volume, or answer calls by tapping the headphones? Headphones are also becoming more and more of a fashion accessory, which is why Design and the one associated with it wearing comfort should be examined more closely. Finally, of course, is also the Preis a key purchase criterion.

Checklist: This is what distinguishes good headphones

Sound Battery life Bluetooth connectivity and range Features Compatibility with other hardware Design Comfort Price

Where can you buy Bluetooth headphones under 100 euros?

Cheap Bluetooth headphones are now everywhere. Electronics stores like Media Markt, Saturn and Expert have a wide range of headphones that under 100.00 euros costs. The same goes for online stores like Amazon or Otto. Even the discounters Aldi and Lidl sell Bluetooth headphones again and again. In the case of the latter, however, the manufacturer should be researched beforehand – especially if it is a no-name product. Bad buys are annoying and the cheapest headphones from the discount store in particular can quickly turn out to be exactly that: bad buys.

