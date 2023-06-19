List of national assembly members of the Correista Revolución Ciudadana movement, is the first approved by the CNE – Diario La Hora

On the list of candidates for alternate assembly members is Pablo Romero Quezada, former Secretary of Intelligence, sentenced to 9 years in prison for the alleged kidnapping of Fernando Balda.
After verifying compliance with the requirements, the list of national assembly members of the Revolución Ciudadana movement, Listas 5, was the first to be qualified and registered by the plenary session of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to participate in the anticipated presidential and legislative elections of 20 August 2023.
The list is headed by Pierina Correa (sister of the former President of the Republic, Rafael Correa, currently a fugitive in Belgium). Her substitute: Nanky Saant
The rest of the candidates, with their respective alternates, are:
Eustaquio Tuala (leader of the Feine supporting the Conaie in the June 2022 strike) – Evelyn Zambrano
Margarita Arotingo (leader of Fenocin supporting Conaie in the June 2022 strike) – Victor Medina
Jose Agualsaca – Raisa Vulgarín
Paola Cabezas (goes for re-election)- Santiago Diaz
Ricardo Ulcuango (goes for re-election) – Magdalena Robles
Liliana Durán (assembly member between 2017-2021)- Antonio Canarte
Hoover Delgado – Mirian Cantos
Gladys Rueda – Pablo Romero Quezada (former Secretary of Intelligence, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the kidnapping of Fernando Balda. He was released due to a precautionary measure ordered by the Yaguachi judge)
Jaime Marquinez – Carmen Torres
Melissa Ramos- Ferdinand Abbot
Yosue Cruz – Miriam Usuay Ramos
Diana Sanmartin – Mario Latorre Salazar (he was a presidential adviser during the government of Rafael Correa)
Daniel Montano – Carla Brito
Nina Franco – Stalin Peace
RELATED NOTE
CNE denied registration of the candidacy of Fernando Villavicencio (Construye), and Luisa González (Citizen Revolution) – Diario La Hora