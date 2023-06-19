List of national assembly members of the Correista Revolución Ciudadana movement, is the first approved by the CNE – Diario La Hora

On the list of candidates for alternate assembly members is Pablo Romero Quezada, former Secretary of Intelligence, sentenced to 9 years in prison for the alleged kidnapping of Fernando Balda.

After verifying compliance with the requirements, the list of national assembly members of the Revolución Ciudadana movement, Listas 5, was the first to be qualified and registered by the plenary session of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to participate in the anticipated presidential and legislative elections of 20 August 2023.

The list is headed by Pierina Correa (sister of the former President of the Republic, Rafael Correa, currently a fugitive in Belgium). Her substitute: Nanky Saant

The rest of the candidates, with their respective alternates, are:

Eustaquio Tuala (leader of the Feine supporting the Conaie in the June 2022 strike) – Evelyn Zambrano

Margarita Arotingo (leader of Fenocin supporting Conaie in the June 2022 strike) – Victor Medina

Jose Agualsaca – Raisa Vulgarín

Paola Cabezas (goes for re-election)- Santiago Diaz

Ricardo Ulcuango (goes for re-election) – Magdalena Robles

Liliana Durán (assembly member between 2017-2021)- Antonio Canarte

Hoover Delgado – Mirian Cantos

Gladys Rueda – Pablo Romero Quezada (former Secretary of Intelligence, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the kidnapping of Fernando Balda. He was released due to a precautionary measure ordered by the Yaguachi judge)

Jaime Marquinez – Carmen Torres

Melissa Ramos- Ferdinand Abbot

Yosue Cruz – Miriam Usuay Ramos

Diana Sanmartin – Mario Latorre Salazar (he was a presidential adviser during the government of Rafael Correa)

Daniel Montano – Carla Brito

Nina Franco – Stalin Peace

