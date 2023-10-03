Awake NY and Converse Collaborate on Nostalgic One Star Pro Joint Series

Awake NY and Converse Collaborate on New One Star Pro Joint Series

New York-based streetwear brand Awake NY has joined forces with iconic sneaker brand Converse to launch a new joint series named One Star Pro. This collaboration draws inspiration from the vibrant skateboarding and music culture that thrived in New York during the early 1990s.

The One Star silhouette holds a special place in the hearts of skateboarders and music enthusiasts from that era. Awake NY founder Angelo Baque expressed his admiration for the shoe’s association with early 90s punk and alternative artists such as Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Beastie Boys.

The One Star Pro joint series offers three distinct styles – light blue, light gray, and black. Each design features suede uppers with Awake NY’s signature embroidery and star logo overlapping to signify the collaboration. The shoes are further enhanced with high-gloss rubber midsoles, a Converse CONS rubber outsole, and a CX insole for superior comfort.

In addition to sneakers, the Awake NY x Converse collaboration also offers a range of clothing items. Hoodies, jerseys, and T-shirts, all featuring the joint branding, provide fans of the collection with a complete head-to-toe look to show off their street-style aesthetic.

The One Star Pro sneakers carry a price tag of $95, while the clothing prices range from $50 to $120. With an affordable yet stylish range of options, this collaboration aims to capture the attention of fashion-savvy individuals and streetwear enthusiasts looking to make a statement with their wardrobe choices.

Fans of Awake NY and Converse can now get their hands on this highly-anticipated joint series, which seamlessly combines the aesthetics of both brands and pays homage to the influential skateboarding and music scene of 1990s New York. Be sure to keep a lookout for these urban-cool pieces and complete your streetwear collection with a touch of nostalgic flair.