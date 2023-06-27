Azul starts today the operation between Belo Horizonte and Curacao

Photo: Press Office

Azul starts today, June 24, flight AD8787 that departs from the capital of Minas Gerais at 1:00 pm, landing in Curaçao at 6:00 pm. In the opposite direction, flight AD8786 is scheduled to take off on Sundays, leaving the Caribbean island at 8:30 am, arriving at Confins Airport at 4:00 pm.

To promote its new international destination, the paradisiacal island of Curaçao, in the Caribbean, Azul carried out, in partnership with the government of Curaçao, the stickering of an Airbus A320neo aircraft, at the beginning of last May, which will be on display until the end of July.

“With the new flight from Confins, the options will become much more comfortable for customers who want to spend their holidays in the Caribbean, and those originating from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiânia, Brasília and Vitória will make connections of, at most, 1h30 at the mining terminal. This is possible because Azul has a capillary air network that connects Customers from various airports to our hubs”, emphasizes Vitor Silva, Network Planning Manager at Azul. “We are excited and ready to start operating this new international route. Curaçao is a fantastic destination, with several paradisiacal beaches, breathtaking walks and very welcoming people”, concludes the executive.

The flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, with capacity to carry up to 174 passengers.

