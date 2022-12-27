Home Entertainment “Babylon” releases a photoshoot to recreate the early days of Hollywood | Babylon_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
by admin
“Babylon”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on December 28th, according to foreign media reports, Damien Chazelle (“La La Land” and “Burst Drummer”)’s new film “Babylon” released a special photo shoot, and his old partner Linus Sandgren is in charge again, recreating the early days of Hollywood.

The film will be released in North America on December 23, Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, John Edpoe, Li Lijun, Jane Smart, Catherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jones, Phoebe Tonkin, Samara Weaving, Flea, Rory Scarvo, Lucas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gumpton, etc. starred. The budget of the film is as high as 80-100 million US dollars, and it is rated R.

Focusing on the early days of Hollywood in the 1920s, the period of transition from silent to sound films, it is full of people chasing fame, wealth and power, depicting the ups and downs of multiple characters, as well as ambitious, wild and completely out-of-control lives.

Most of the characters are fictional, but inspired by real-life Hollywood stars: Pete plays party-loving movie superstar Jack Conrad, inspired by real-life John Gilbert, Clark Gable, Douglas Fairbanks and more people; Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, a scrappy and aspiring actress, the real-life star of early Hollywood stars such as Clara Bow, Jenny Eagles, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens. A fusion of stars; Calva as Mexican immigrant Manny Torres, a Hollywood outsider who acts as the audience’s eye in Babylonian world; Lijun Li as Fay Zhu, inspired by Anna May Wong; Maguire as James McKay, inspired by Chaplin ; Minghella plays the only real person: producer Alvin Salberg.

The film sets the public relations strategy for the awards season, with Diego Calva and Margot Robbie competing for the hero and heroine, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and John Edpoe competing for the male supporting role, and Li Lijun and Jane ·Smart female supporting role. “Babylon” reaches 188 minutes/3 hours and 8 minutes (a full hour longer than “La La Land”.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

