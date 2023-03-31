At the 2023 Autumn/Winter Shanghai Fashion Week, a unique fashion show attracted widespread attention.The organizer of this fashion show is awas founded in2021designer brand of the year REFOUND TEN the brand takes retro casual style as the main style, integrates elements of different ages and regions, and creates a“Life Superstar”The themed fashion party is dedicated to providing everyone with a comfortable, stylish and confident wearing experience. At the scene, many artist friends and brands jointly performed diversified and borderless clothing.

(Left: Brand Manager FFung, Right: Peng Chuyue)

(Left: Brand Manager FFung, Right: Huang Ling)

(Left: AJ Lai Yuzhe, right: Xiao Jiang with a quick temper)

(Kang Kyosa)

（YoungG）

(Oscar)

(Han Peiquan)

Life superstars refer to those who have self-confidence, optimism, and positive attitudes in their own lives, have their own dreams and pursuits, and have their own style and beauty. They don’t need to rely on external evaluation and approval, imitate the appearance and behavior of others, and follow other people’s rules and standards, but choose and create their own way of life according to their own hearts. Applying this concept to clothing refers to a fashion concept that takes life as inspiration, personality as the core, and creativity as the expression. It does not follow fashion trends, does not stick to traditional aesthetics, and is not limited to physical space, but creates its own style and beauty according to everyone’s preferences and characteristics. It encourages everyone to show their brilliance and strength in their respective fields and occasions, and become a superstar in their own lives.

(event site)

REFOUND TEN’smanagerFFung Said that the inspiration for this fashion show comes from his understanding of life and beauty.“I think everyone is a superstar in life, no matter what their career is, they have their own light and value. I want to use my clothing to express this aesthetic concept of diversity and inclusion, so that everyone can Find the style and color that suits you.”

(23AW show picture)

This fashion show also echoed the western trend of anti-mainstream single aesthetics. In recent years, more and more people have begun to reflect on and reject traditional aesthetic standards, advocating respect and appreciation for everyone’s different body, skin color, gender and other characteristics. This fashion show is the support and praise for this trend. The manager said that he will continue to focus on designing and producing diversified and borderless clothing.

Special thanks to the venue provider: L1-1OAK, No. 333 Longhua East Road, Huangpu District

If you want to know more about REFOUND TEN and the fashion show, please follow the brand’s social media accounts.

RED : REFOUND TEN

WEIBO : REFOUND TEN_OFFICIAL