AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is AMD’s first CPU using 3D-VCache technology, which greatly improves game performance. However, AMD, which has never restricted players from overclocking, has turned off the overclocking function of 5800X3D.

Igor from Igor Labs found that MSI Center can bypass the voltage limit to overclock 5800X3D (this may be a software bug), and similar bugs were found in the software of ASUS, Gigabyte and ASRock.

Igor manually adjusted the voltage to 1.3V and the computer crashed immediately and couldn’t be turned on again.

5800X3D uses 3D-VCache technology to add a 64MB L3 cache on top of the original chip, increasing its L3 cache to 96 MB. However, this design seriously affects CPU heat dissipation, making this CPU more powerful than other Zen 3 architectures. The CPU frequency is lower. Igor thinks this may be the reason why AMD prohibits overclocking of 5800X3D. When the wrong voltage or frequency is input, the CPU will be overheated and damaged immediately.

It is currently impossible to determine the real reason for the damage to Igor’s 5800X3D, but we hope AMD can find out the truth as soon as possible, and please be careful not to adjust the overclocking settings casually.

