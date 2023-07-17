Back To School With Home Credit Indonesia

Morning Mother, there is still time to spend your children’s school holidays, have you tried visiting the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran or not yet? People’s party which coincides with school holidays while gathering enthusiasm for back to school for children.

It doesn’t feel right, soon the new school year will begin, meaning we must be prepared to provide for the various school needs of children who will enter the New Academic Year.

Every parent, of course, wants the best for their child, of course there is a cost that must be prepared for that. Such as expenses for entry fees for those just starting school, re-registration fees for those whose children are moving up in grades, monthly school fees, pocket money, and transportation money.

Apart from that, we also have to prepare funds to buy school supplies, from uniforms, shoes, stationery, as well as other supporting tools to improve our children’s learning achievements. Especially if they have participated in extracurricular activities and tutoring.

Azzam is currently only in grade 2 of elementary school, even though he is on vacation he is already excited about going to school, starting to make a fuss about buying new books and drawing supplies, besides that he is also interested in taking anime and cartoon drawing lessons which must use a laptop device.

As parents, it is our duty to always support and prepare everything that is needed by children, in order to increase focus and motivation to learn so as to create a comfortable learning environment for children to learn.

Home Credit Indonesia at the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran

Do you already know that there is a Back To School program from Home Credit Indonesia, which is currently attending the Jakarta Fair 2023 celebration. The location of the booth is in Hall A3 No. 38 (if you enter from gate 9 it’s closer, take the right after the Bung Karno statue).

This time Home Credit Indonesia is presenting many attractive promos at the 2023 Jakarta Fair Kemayoran (JFK), in welcoming and preparing for the new school year in the Back To School moment and meeting the needs of other families.

At the Home Credit Indonesia booth, there were lots of inspirations to support school children’s learning such as laptops, cell phones and study desks. In addition, there are also promos for household products such as refrigerators, microwaves, mixers, blenders and others. There are also various promos for electric bicycles, sports equipment, and massage equipment.

Apart from the Jakarta Fair, Home Credit Indonesia installment services can also be found in more than 22 thousand shops in Indonesia. So that we don’t always miss the information, download the Home Credit Indonesia application, because the information is always updated if there is the latest promo. Download here https://hcid.onelink.me/By7i/qn5pjet7

All your children’s school needs, with Home Credit Indonesia, will be easily fulfilled. All you have to do is download the application and prepare your KTP to get information on the limits that we can use, select the item and select the installment period, the item can be taken home immediately if it is available at the store.

For those of you who haven’t visited the Jakarta Fair or want to visit again, let’s visit the Home Credit Indonesia booth at JFK. There are various interesting activations presented at the booth and there are lots of interesting prizes that you can get, but beforehand, fill in the following link, so you can get attractive rewards. https://bit.ly/42YPTyT at the Home Credit Indonesia booth.

Important info that you shouldn’t miss, for those of you who shop at Home Credit Indonesia, you can get a smart smartphone prize which is drawn every week, there is also a BONUS direct prize Shopping voucher for each transaction with a minimum value of IDR 3,000,000.

Hurry up and download the MyHomeCreditIndonesia application, play at the PESTA JUARA Home Credit Indonesia booth at the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran 2023, June 14-July 16 2023, so you can enjoy special promos and bring home attractive prizes including umbrellas, tumblers, power banks, and many more Again.

Attractive Promo from Home Credit Indonesia

Info that can’t be missed, because starting from 14 June 2023 to 31 August 2023, there is a 0% Interest promo + Free 1X Installments + Double Profit Promo from Home Credit Indonesia. This cool promo helps us meet the needs of school children such as laptops and cellphones, so that children are more enthusiastic about learning and can achieve achievements in school.

With promos from Home Credit Indonesia, we can realize the wishes and needs of our children’s schools. Don’t forget to always pay on time and take installments according to your ability so you don’t get penalized later.

Installment Promo Details

1. Promo: 0% Interest + Free 1X Installment + Double Profit

2. Promo Period: 14 June – 31 August 2023

3. Value of Financing: IDR 500,000-IDR 30,000,000

4. Valid at: All POS and PESTA JUARA

5. Commodities: HP, Laptops, Tablets, furniture sets of chairs & study tables

6. Tenor: 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12 months

7. 0% interest applies to tenors of 5, 8 and 11 months if you pay installments on time

8. Free 1x installments – if you pay the installments on time

9. Applies to all customers

10. Down Payment: Starting from 0%

11. Admin Fee: Starting from IDR 0

12. Monthly Fee: IDR 8,000

13. Can choose additional protection products (insurance)

14. AMAN (additional protection for installments/financing)

15. MAXCOVER & EASYCOVER (additional protection for smartphones, gadgets and laptops)

Installments are the right solution for buying necessities without having to pay directly, and will help buy goods in an easy and affordable way. In addition, by choosing the HOME CREDIT INDONESIA application, we can arrange financing easily, there are various financing products that can be accessed, the process is fast and easy, there are also many attractive promos.

Home Credit Indonesia installments can be a solution for us to buy a variety of necessities. It can be electronic goods, household furniture, and others, by paying in stages over a certain period of time.

Don’t forget to always choose products that suit our needs and financial capabilities. Don’t be unable to pay monthly installments, and remember to always carefully read the detailed terms and conditions that apply to Home Credit Indonesia installments.

Back to school with Home Credit Indonesia can really help us in our efforts to support children’s learning achievements, so don’t hesitate to buy laptops, desks or other school equipment.

