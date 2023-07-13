Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us for FM 90.9 from Neuquén, via FM 91.9 from Roca, via rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– A study of the fishing resource in the San Matías Gulf alerts for its “overexploitation” of hake. The biologist and researcher Raúl González delves into the problem.

– How is Río Negro monitored if there are insects associated with Chagas disease? Reports the head of the control program that depends on the provincial Ministry of Health, Marcos Arezzo.

– The president of the Patagonia Natural Foundation, José María Musmeci, warns about the impact of the Vaca Muerta pipeline that will cross the Río Negro and reach Punta Colorada, in the San Matías Gulf.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The unions that group municipal employees declared themselves in a state of mobilization and permanent assembly in Cipolletti. The general secretary of Soyem Cipolletti, Marcelino Jara, tells what the demands of the sector are.

– The Movement of Unemployed Workers carried out a survey on the housing demand in the province of Neuquén: more than 160,000 families rent and dedicate 70% of their income, on average, to supporting the rent. The general secretary of the MTD, Maria José Fraccaroli, speaks with “Vos al Aire”.

– What was discussed on social media? The journalist Nai Torres Bel recounts the trends that generated conversations this week.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– Alhue Gavuzzo heads the list of Myriam Bregman in Río Negro. The pre-candidate for national deputy analyzes the provincial and national political scenario for the PASO.

– In Río Negro they launched a new program in order to protect tourists from scams. Reports Martín Kelly, Executive Director of the province’s Tax Collection Agency.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– Deportivo Roca is preparing to play the second leg final of the Confluencia League against Club Cipolleti. His DT, Diego Napolitano, talks with “Entre Redes”.

