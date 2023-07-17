Sounds of the Earth Raffle raffled 50 prizes and exceeded its goal

Thanks to the funds raised with the Sounds of the Earth Social Raffle, hundreds of children and adolescents from 65 community schools across the country will continue learning and developing their life skills with the differentiating potential of music, caring for the environment and community leadership.

Under the slogan “Music as a key to hope”, the 12th edition of this initiative organized by the Sounds of the Earth Association achieved the proposed goal for this year, by selling 82,655 coupons throughout the country, thanks to solidarity and organized work. of the support commissions of the community music schools of the Sonidos de la Tierra Network, companies and organizations that participated.

“This year’s raffle was a success. We feel that each of the 65 schools in our communities achieved the proposed goals. The movement of school coordinators, parents, music teachers, youth leaders, who made a great mobilization to obtain this result, as well as the people who trusted us, companies and sponsors who support us, was impressive. We are very excited because this result allows us to continue believing and growing with our schools. We are very grateful,” said Natalia García, executive director of the Sounds of the Earth Association.

Exciting testimonials

“We set ourselves the goal of 1,100 numbers and, happily, we arrived. It was an intense and great challenge. For the first time, in this community we took such a risk and we succeeded. The emotion you feel is fantastic. From now on, our children are the winners because we will buy instruments that we need,” said Fátima Grance, coordinator of the Atyrá Community School, located in the María Auxiliadora neighborhood, and which has 116 students.

In her turn, Matilde González, coordinator of the school located on the outskirts of the city of Carapeguá, said that they also greatly exceeded their goal, with the sale of more than 1,700 tickets. “This gives us a lot of hope and also a lot of commitment because that means that the city supports what we do, trusting in what we are generating thanks to Sonidos. I have high expectations for what is to come,” said the manager, who commented that with this they will be able to pay another teacher for the 112 students they have, in addition to the acquisition of sound equipment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

