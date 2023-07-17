The National Summer Grain Harvest Reaches 146.13 Million Tons: Stable Output Despite Decrease

The total output of the national summer grain harvest for the year 2023 has been announced by the National Bureau of Statistics. According to the data, the output stands at 146.13 million tons (292.3 billion catties), which marks a slight decrease compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease, the output is still at a relatively high level, indicating a successful harvest.

The specific figures reveal that the output of wheat, a key summer grain, was 134.53 million tons (269.1 billion catties). This represents a decrease of 1.226 million tons (2.45 billion catties) or 0.9% from the previous year. Although the overall production has slightly decreased, experts state that this year’s harvest can still be considered a bumper one.

Looking at the yield per unit area, there has been a slight decrease compared to the previous year. The national yield per unit area of summer grain was recorded at 5491.8 kg/ha (366.1 kg/mu), which is 64.3 kg/ha (4.3 kg/mu) lower than the previous year, representing a 1.2% decrease. Similarly, the yield per unit area of wheat saw a decline, reaching 5834.3 kg/ha (389.0 kg/mu), a decrease of 78.0 kg/ha (5.2 kg/mu), or 1.3%.

Wang Guirong, the director of the Rural Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, explains that the decline in summer grain yield can be attributed to severe “bad field rain” weather experienced in Henan and other regions. While the main production areas enjoyed favorable conditions with ample sunlight and moisture, the excessive rainfall in late May in the northern wheat region interrupted wheat growth during the grain filling period. In some areas, germination occurred, resulting in a significant reduction in yield per unit area. Additionally, the continuous drought in southwest China during the winter and spring seasons led to lower summer grain yields in Yunnan, Guizhou, and other regions.

Despite the decline in yield per unit area, there has been consistent growth in the sown area of summer grain for three consecutive years. The national summer grain sown area reached 26,609 thousand hectares (399.13 million mu) in 2023, showing an increase of 78.5 thousand hectares (1.178 million mu) or 0.3% compared to the previous year. Specifically, the sown area of wheat was recorded at 230.59 thousand hectares (345.89 million mu), indicating an increase of 97.0 thousand hectares (1.456 million mu) or 0.4%.

The increase in the sown area can be attributed to various factors such as the implementation of production responsibilities, strengthened cultivated land protection, policy support, and the optimization of planting structures. These efforts have facilitated timely sowing and have contributed to the growth in the summer grain sown area.

Overall, despite the slight decrease in output and yield per unit area, the national summer grain harvest in 2023 can still be considered successful as it remains at a relatively high level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

