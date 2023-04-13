Home Entertainment Bad news for Paulo Dybala: he withdrew injured from the match against Feyenoord
Entertainment

Bad news for Paulo Dybala: he withdrew injured from the match against Feyenoord

by admin
Bad news for Paulo Dybala: he withdrew injured from the match against Feyenoord

The Argentinian Paulo Dybalaa Roma player, requested the change due to discomfort and was replaced in the 24th minute by the Italian Stephan El Shaarawy in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal against Dutch Feyenoord.

Bad news for LA Roma of the Portuguese José Mourinho, who loses his star player for the rest of the game. La ‘Joya’ was left standing in the center of the field during a possession by the Dutch team, who threw the ball out so that ‘Loba’ could make the change.

El Shaarawy took the place of an injured Dybala in minute 26 who has set off alarm bells and is a doubt to play the decisive second leg match at the Olímpico in Rome for a ticket to the Europa League semifinals.

See also  Gedi, audience ratings on the radio: data for the first half of 2022

You may also like

Lee Seung Gi responded to the marriage controversy...

Despite the government’s efforts, the blue dollar is...

Blocking of Route 22 by families of school...

Ancient Costumes, Fantasy and New “Qingqiu Red Fox”...

The blue dollar today in Córdoba: with a...

Beauty and well-being are on stage at the...

The probability of the “Niño” phenomenon increases between...

the most important dates of the astrological calendar...

The registered capital of Tangren Film and Television...

Río Cuarto: over 25 years of age, without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy