The Argentinian Paulo Dybalaa Roma player, requested the change due to discomfort and was replaced in the 24th minute by the Italian Stephan El Shaarawy in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal against Dutch Feyenoord.

Bad news for LA Roma of the Portuguese José Mourinho, who loses his star player for the rest of the game. La ‘Joya’ was left standing in the center of the field during a possession by the Dutch team, who threw the ball out so that ‘Loba’ could make the change.

El Shaarawy took the place of an injured Dybala in minute 26 who has set off alarm bells and is a doubt to play the decisive second leg match at the Olímpico in Rome for a ticket to the Europa League semifinals.

Dybala tried but could not continue: outside the PT vs. Feyenoord in the quarterfinals of the #UELxESPN due to injury. 📺 Look at the #UEL by #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/GS2CNS4wbL — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 13, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

