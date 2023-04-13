Home News Gallery: young people showed their fashion
Photos by Malle-Liisa Raigla

The students of the Haapsalu art studio today showed experimental fashion, which they made for two weeks under the guidance of fashion designer Karl-Christoph Rebas.

The young people of the art studio will open an exhibition of the finished fashion on May 4 in the lobby of the Haapsalu Culture House, where you can see both the finished clothing items and the photos taken on Thursday evening, where the young people are wearing the clothes.

The young people made a dress with cotton balls, a fan made of brushes, a robe with young people, different dresses, shirts, a wig and a handbag. All works are made from recyclable materials.

To create fashion, Fox guided the youth three times. He said that he did not expect such thoroughness from the young people when he came to guide them.

In addition to the young people, Tiiu Randmann-Mihkla, the supervisor of the art studio, also made two dresses.

