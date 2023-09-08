Bai Jingting named global brand spokesperson for Sulwhasoo, ushering in a new era of pioneering skincare

Sulwhasoo Announces Bai Jingting as Global Brand Spokesperson

In an official statement released on September 8, 2023, Sulwhasoo, the renowned high-end skincare brand, declared Bai Jingting as their global brand spokesperson. This collaboration marks a new chapter for both parties as they embark on a pioneering journey together. Sulwhasoo, after two years of transformation, has embraced its pioneering spirit, pushing boundaries and breaking trends. With this announcement, they aim to inspire the younger generation to embrace unconventional beauty and the fusion of art and skincare.

Sulwhasoo and Bai Jingting, each unique in their own fields, share a common ethos of authenticity, relentless pursuit, and dedication to craftsmanship. They find a connection at the convergence of their principles. Bai Jingting, having made his debut nine years ago, has consistently displayed sincerity and dedication in shaping his artistic roles. His gentle yet resolute temperament perfectly aligns with Sulwhasoo’s beauty philosophy. His artistic background in piano, cultural influence from museums, and involvement in the fashion industry demonstrate his unbounded pioneering spirit, which resonates deeply with Sulwhasoo’s brand concept.

As pioneers in ginseng skincare, Sulwhasoo recognizes the legendary power of natural ginseng extracts. Since 1966, when they developed their first bottle of ginseng skincare products, Sulwhasoo has devoted sixty years to researching and developing ginseng extracts that transcend the boundaries of traditional skincare. Their commitment to timeless beauty is unwavering. With art ingrained in their DNA, Sulwhasoo strives to create transcendental beauty, ensuring that each product is a work of art dedicated to the skin.

The partnership between Sulwhasoo and global brand spokesperson Bai Jingting signifies a meeting of like-minded individuals with shared goals. Moving forward, Sulwhasoo and Bai Jingting will work hand in hand, transcending the dichotomy between tradition and modernity, seamlessly integrating nature, technology, and art. Together, they will explore and interpret the everlasting and boundless beauty inherent in the Sulwhasoo brand, embarking on a journey and shaping the future together.