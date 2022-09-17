The cooperation between Balenciaga and Apple Music continues, launching a special project where creative director Demna Gvasalia invites artists to design music playlists from time to time. Following French singer Aya Nakamura and electronic music group Acid Arab, they will join the salon band Pink Martini this time. Start a new project.

Founded in 1994 by pianist Thomas M. Lauderdale, Pink Martini is characterized by a combination of jazz, classical, Latin, classical pop and other diverse genres and languages. Create a mood-pleasant soundtrack for those who are actively fighting for civil rights, protecting the environment, and improving education.

To celebrate this collaboration, photographer Francois Prost shot a group of interesting images this time, vividly presenting the images of Pink Martini fans singing on stage in pink and white co-branded tops, and The hand-painted lettering and the planes orbiting the globe on the hoodies and turtlenecks were even more attention-grabbing.

The exclusive playlist created by Pink Martini for Balenciaga has now officially landed on Apple Music; Balenciaga x Pink Martini limited joint series is also available on the brand’s official website and specific stores, interested readers should pay attention.