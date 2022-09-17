Parma, 17 September 2022 – From today a classroom of the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma bears the name of Matteo Goldoniprofessor of Medical Statistics suddenly passed away last February at the age of 48.

Today the title, in a short ceremony attended by the Rector Paolo Andrei the Director of the Department of Medicine and Surgery Ovidio Bussolati the professor of Occupational Medicine Massimo Corradi the family, colleagues and friends of Professor Goldoni, whose extraordinary human and professional skills were remembered.

The blessing of the premises was given by the University Chaplain Don Umberto Cocconi.

Graduated in Physics in Parma, Matteo Goldoni carried out his career in the medical area of ​​the University of Parma, first with a scholarship and later with a research grant, again at the Industrial Toxicology Laboratory. He also had a collaboration contract at the ISPESL research center, later INAIL, at the University of Parma.

He has worked on non-invasive methods applied to pneumology and occupational medicine, biostatistics, mathematical models for the study of risk assessment and interactions between toxic substances in vitro and metal toxicology.

He has been a promoter of experimental teaching initiatives, carrying out an intense activity in the degree courses in Medicine and Surgery, in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics and in the Health Professions and in the nascent degree course in Medicine and Surgery in Piacenza. Delegate of the Department for Quality Assurance, he was the organizer and soul of the Departmental Quality Presidium, representing the Medical Area in the University Quality Presidium for several years. At the time of his death he had recently joined the Ethics Committee of the Area Vasta dell’Emilia Nord. He had also participated in the Project Group of the Departmental Strategic Plan and, in the most difficult period of the pandemic, he had been one of the reference figures of the Department and of the University in the experimentation and application of online teaching methods that have made it possible to maintain a full didactic activity even in periods of total lockdown. Expert in bibliometric indicators, he had made a fundamental contribution to the research quality assessment (VQR) campaigns.