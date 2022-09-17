For chestnuts, the year could be as happy as that of 2021. The conditional is a must due to the persistent drought. “The rains of the last few weeks – said Mayor Ellade Peller – have been a cure-all, but more rain is needed to ensure a good harvest”

NOMAGLIO. For chestnuts, the year could be as happy as that of 2021. The conditional is a must due to the persistent drought. “The rains of recent weeks – said Mayor Ellade Peller – have been a cure-all, but more rain is needed to ensure a good harvest”. If there is no lack of optimism, it is still too early to make forecasts on quantities. On the other hand, the resumption of the Chestnut Festival, on October 16, is certain. “The last edition, the first of the pandemic, saw the passing of the baton from the Municipality to the constituting Pro loco di Nomaglio as regards the organization”.

The organizational machine of the 2022 edition will therefore be coordinated by the Pro loco, which in the meantime has become a reality. The association, led by president Isabella Bretti, was formed in April. The board of directors is composed of Carlo Cassina (vice president), Elisa Viglio (secretary), Eleonora Peller (treasurer), Thierry Bretto, Cristina Busca, Emiliano Busca, Patrizia Busca, Davide Enrione, Ilaria Giansetto, Francesco Lucente and Elena Mania. “The Municipality, as well as all those who have always offered their help for the success of the event, will collaborate with the Pro loco”, continued the mayor. If on the one hand we work for the restart of the traditional autumn appointment, on the other hand the chestnut growers do their best to obtain a satisfying harvest. Pruning, grafts, insertion of antagonistic insects to defeat the wasp, a parasite that has now become endemic, are the tools to revitalize a crop that is an integral part of Nomagli’s history. «In the past – explained Peller – the whole slope upstream of the town was planted with chestnut trees, which today have given way to uncultivated chestnut woods. Cultivation that has instead continued in the area surrounding the inhabited center. As for the generational change, it is nice to see more and more young people interested in this activity ».