Another goal. Another record. Erling Haaland continues to get noticed: in Wolverhampton, in the 3-0 that launches City at the top of the standings for at least 24 hours, the Norwegian signs his 11th goal in 7 league games and becomes the first player in the history of the Premier in goals in the first 4 away games of his English career. A cyclone against which not even the Wolves defense, the best of the tournament before meeting him, can do anything. There has never been history at Molineaux, both because the difference in talent between the two teams is enormous, despite Wolverhampton’s good organization, and because at 16 ‘it was already 2-0, an already difficult situation which became even more complicated for the hosts. home after Collins was sent off in the 33rd minute.

STRAPOTERE

After a match dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, like the others of this short weekend of Premier, Guardiola’s team arrives at the stop unbeaten, with the best attack and a condition clearly superior to the others. Plus there is Haaland. One who really seems to be able to score every time he sees goal, with such disarming ease that at 22 he really looks like the best striker in the world. Since he left Salzburg in January 2020 to take his career to another level, first in Dortmund and now in Manchester, he has scored 100 goals in 99 games. A monster, how monstrous is his impact on this Premier League start: he scores in every way, including with a great right from outside the box as done in Wolverhampton. Haaland is not simply the first named center forward at Guardiola’s disposal for a while, he is a force of nature that makes City even more lethal than it already was. For the reigning champions, enlightened by the two assists and the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne, the return to the goal by Jack Grealish, defended by Guardiola on the eve for criticism for his performance and able to celebrate his performance already after 55 seconds presence number 100 in the Premier League. City did not need to overdo it to dominate this game, but they are still a near-perfect machine. Just as Wolverhampton confirmed, despite the clear defeat, that they have a good game and a good setting, but that they do not have the necessary weight in attack to finalize what they build. Diego Costa, the 34-year-old stopped since December, the last to arrive at Laga’s court to fill the gaps in attack, is still not in condition and hasn’t even gone on the bench. The Wolves are knocked out after 3 useful results and for the first time since August 6 they concede more than one goal: their improvements certainly do not go through a game with City, but they are necessary because this team is worth much more than a place in the slums of the classification. Obviously assuming that you find a way to score.