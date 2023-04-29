Balenciaga’s latest 520 festival limited series officially debut | Hypebeast

With less than one month left until May 20th, Balenciaga recently officially launched the latest 520 festival limited series, using the brand’s unique design language to create a vague and dynamic “I Love” main visual interpretation of the romantic atmosphere, bringing T-Shirt, Lian Hoodies, baseball caps, bags, and footwear.
This time, photographer Andrea Artemisio shot a series of advertisements. Against the backdrop of leisurely nature, the models took different poses, reclining on the grass, resting against the tree trunks, highlighting the clothing and multi-colored Triple S Mules, bowknot The Cagole packet,Bistrohandbag,Paddle
Balenciaga 520 The festival-limited series is now on sale in brand stores, official website, WeChat applet and brand flagship store on Tmall Mall; at the same time, a small game to experience regenerative agriculture is also released to entertain and educate interested readers. May wish to pay more attention.