Balenciaga’s latest 520 festival limited series officially debut | Hypebeast

Balenciaga's latest 520 festival limited series officially debut

Balenciaga's latest 520 festival limited series officially debut

With less than one month left until May 20th, Balenciaga recently officially launched the latest 520 festival limited series, using the brand’s unique design language to create a vague and dynamic “I Love” main visual interpretation of the romantic atmosphere, bringing T-Shirt, Lian Hoodies, baseball caps, bags, and footwear.

This time, photographer Andrea Artemisio shot a series of advertisements. Against the backdrop of leisurely nature, the models took different poses, reclining on the grass, resting against the tree trunks, highlighting the clothing and multi-colored Triple S Mules, bowknot The Cagole packet,Bistrohandbag,Paddleck necklaceAnd other selected accessories, and at the same time call on people to cherish the ecological environment on this day full of love, and realize the brand’s concern for sustainable development.

Balenciaga 520 The festival-limited series is now on sale in brand stores, official website, WeChat applet and brand flagship store on Tmall Mall; at the same time, a small game to experience regenerative agriculture is also released to entertain and educate interested readers. May wish to pay more attention.

