From “The First Half of Life” to “The World”, how Xinli has been favored by Magnolia time and time again_Guangming Net

On the evening of June 23, Ma Yili posted a Weibo, “Yeah! Junsheng and Ling Ling, congratulations…” It quickly became a trending search. In the TV series “My First Half of Life” launched in 2017, Lei Jiayin and Wu Yue collaborated Playing a man and a woman with emotional entanglements, Ma Yili plays Luo Zijun in the play.

That night, Lei Jiayin won the Magnolia Award for Best Actor at the 28th Shanghai TV Festival for “The World“, and Wu Yue won the Best Actress for “County Party Committee Compound”.

As early as in the selection of the Magnolia Awards in 2018, Ma Yili also won the honor of Best Actress for “My First Half of Life”.

After the announcement of the awards, not only can you see the frequent searches on Weibo that “the world deserves its name”, but also the discussion about “my first half of my life is numb” has also been mentioned by netizens.

“The First Half of My Life” and “The World” are both series produced by Xinli Media. In addition to the male and female lead awards, “The World” also won the most important award “Best Chinese TV Series”. Best Director”, “Best Screenplay (Adaptation)”, “Best Actor”, “Best Supporting Actor” and other awards.

With 10 nominations and 5 awards, “The World” produced by Xinli Media became the biggest winner in the Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards Ceremony. Another fruitful year after 7 awards.

Five years later, Xinli Media once again became the big winner of “Magnolia” with “The World“

“The World” is jointly produced by Xinli Media and China Literature Film and Television, a subsidiary of China Literature Group. Adapted from Liang Xiaosheng’s novel of the same name that won the 10th “Mao Dun Literature Award”, it is set in a civilian community in a northern city “photographic film” as the background, and tells the story of the three brothers and sisters of the Zhou family, Zhou Bingyi, Zhou Rong, Zhou Bingkun, and more than a dozen civilian children living in the past five years. A life story of ups and downs experienced in ten years.

Since its broadcast on January 28, 2022, “The World” has been loved by audiences of all ages and has become a veritable national IP. The first round of broadcast alone attracted more than 371 million viewers to watch, setting a new high in the ratings of CCTV’s prime time in the past 8 years.

Within a year after the first round of broadcast, the ratings and discussions of “Human World” remained unabated. Not only did it rebroadcast on more than ten TV channels such as CCTV TV drama channel, Jiangsu Satellite TV, Shandong Satellite TV, Hebei Satellite TV, etc. In the list of third-party data organizations such as Yunhe Data and Detawen, “The World” also leads the 2022 network-wide serial drama market with its extremely high effective broadcast volume and discussion of the feature film.

“Demonstrating morality and responsibility in the place of fireworks in the world, and expressing feelings and aspirations in the joys and sorrows.” This is the original intention of the original author Liang Xiaosheng to write “The World“, and it is also the reason why producers such as Yuewen and Xinli Media are determined to make it a film and television film. reason. In the end, it took nearly 4 years. With the efforts of the production and the main creative team, this era IP with popular emotions and collective resonance was created.

With the most nominations and the most awards, why did Xinli Media bloom with Magnolia?

It is reported that in this year’s Magnolia Awards selection, in addition to “The World“, Xinli’s “Rebel” and “The Wind Rises from Longxi” were also shortlisted for “Best Actor”, “Best Supporting Actor”, ” Best Chinese TV Series”, “Best Art”, “Best Photography” and so on. Previously, with 15 nominations, Xinli also became the film and television company with the most awards in this Magnolia selection.

In fact, as early as 2018 at the Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards Ceremony, Xinli Media led the way with 18 nominations, and finally won the Best Chinese TV Series (“White Deer Plain”), Best Screenplay (Qin Wen’s “My First Half of Life” , Best Director (Liu Jin “White Deer Plain”), Best Actress (Ma Yili “My First Half Life”), Best Supporting Actress (Xu Di “My First Half Life”), Best Cinematography (Huang Wei “White Deer Plain” ), International Communication Award (“Parents Love”) 7 major awards.

Xinli Media’s harvest on Magnolia is not limited to “My First Half of Life” and “The World“. Previously, Xinli’s drama series “Cliff”, “If Life Deceives You”, “Big Man”, “Celebrating More Than Years”, “Liujin” “Years” and so on have also been recognized by Magnolia Awards many times.

As an extremely important professional award in the industry, the Magnolia Award has always been based on the persistence and exploration of artistic aesthetics as the main award criteria. The works produced by Xinli over the years have won many awards, which is the affirmation and praise of the quality of her creations .

Looking back at Xinli’s award-winning works in the past, we can see that in addition to the basis of high-quality content, it has also explored a lot in innovation and diversification in themes and expressions.

In addition to serious period dramas such as “White Deer Plain”, “Parents’ Love”, and “The World“, there are also urban dramas with realistic themes such as “Big Man”, “Beijing Love Story”, “Hot Mom” ​​and “Golden Years”; In the category of spy war dramas, Xinli not only produced “The Cliff”, “Kite”, “The Rebel” and other works with good reputation and ratings, but also explored innovative themes of ancient costume spy wars such as “The Wind Rises from Longxi”.

As an important film and television business company under the China Literature Group, with the popularity of IP adaptation of online literature in recent years, Xinli has also launched “Celebrating More Than Years”, “The Son-in-Law”, “The Sword in the Snow”, “Daily Life”, etc. Fine work. Even in the review of mainstream awards that prefer realistic themes, “Celebrating More Than Years” has also been recognized by many mainstream awards including the Magnolia Award.

“In the context of the new era, vividly present Chinese stories with thickness, warmth, and height to the audience and even the world” is not only an important creative concept of the cultural industry, but also Xinli Media’s insistence that “content is king” “Excellent embodiment.

Continuously cultivating and advancing on the road of film and television products, Xinli Media has witnessed the high-quality road of content creation. Judging from the high-quality drama series produced by Xinli Media and the honors it has won, as long as it adheres to the line of respecting the creation rules and awe of the audience, it will continue to advance along the “content is king” film and television development, and adhere to quality, diversification and Serial creation can stand out in this era, and Xinli Media can continue to be an explorer of the industry, and go to the bright spring together with the industry.

