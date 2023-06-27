Home » Lillard is seriously considering a transfer to the Heat or it will happen soon – yqqlm
On June 27, Beijing time, according to relevant media reports, Damian Lillard has recently had the idea of ​​​​leaving the team, and the Miami Heat is his potential next home that may be traded.

American basketball reporter Sam Amick broke the news that Lillard is seriously considering a transfer, and the team he is more interested in is the Miami Heat.

In the article, Amick pointed out that Lillard is indeed very interested in joining the Heat, and the Heat are definitely willing to let him partner with Jimmy Butler and Adebayor. Unless the Trail Blazers change their course and adopt an aggressive strategy that can win immediately, a Lillard trade seems to be happening soon.

Before the start of the draft, some trade rumors about Lillard spread around. After the Trail Blazers selected Scott Henderson, Lillard obviously did not meet Lillard’s requirements for the team.

