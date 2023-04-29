Windows 11 Phone Link app finally supports iPhone after years

For iPhone users using Windows 11 computers, Microsoft has brought them good news. The Phone Link program, which has only been compatible with Android phones in the past, can also be paired and connected to iPhones from now on. Users can connect an iPhone to an eligible Windows 11 computer and use Phone Link to receive calls, send and receive text messages, and more.

The Phone Link test was first provided to Windows Insiders users in February. After collecting the feedback from the testers, it was officially launched to all users a few days ago. The program will be available in 85 markets around the world and in 39 languages. It is expected to be available in mid-May will be fully opened. Similar to the user experience of Android phones, iPhone users can use various functions of the Phone Link program after pairing with a Windows 11 computer via Bluetooth.

Users can answer incoming calls, receive reminder messages, send and receive text messages, and access the iPhone’s address book on the computer. With the iCloud integration function, users can also browse photos in the iPhone in the Photos program of Windows 11. To use the above Phone Link function, users need to update the program to the latest version in the Windows Store, and Windows 11 computers need to be equipped with Bluetooth, and iPhones also need to use iOS 14 or above.

Source of information and pictures: Windows

latest videos