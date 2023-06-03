Balls Veil – Balls Veil

The good side of the pandemic: 2020 initialized Metal Injection the Slay at Home Streaming event and brought for the song Balls Veil four musicians together whose reputation makes you click your tongue.

Now said song is available for the first time apart from YouTube via Total Dissonance Worship finally also in limited physical form, on streaming platforms and Bandcamp,

Which is still the case today alone because of the in-house impressive musical activities in the respective CVs involved, which (although the merger is ultimately more than the sum of its parts) also as veritable reference points for the sound of the title-giving single by Balls Veil can serve, makes you click your tongue: the veteran squad from Luc Lemay (Gorgut – Guitar, Vocals), Dave Davidson (Revocation, Gargoyl – Guitar), Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan, John Frum, Azusa – bass) and Elliot Hoffman (Car Bomb – Drums) impresses with a sparkling Dissonant Death Metal, which impresses with its technical virtuosity (just these vocals and drum work! Insanely cool!) as well as with superb songwriting.

Wacky, crooked rhythms dovetail in front of complex riffs with destructive grooves, which in its twisted brutality, however, also ignites astonishingly catchy, just as furiously spews aggression as it can indulge melodically, and takes some catchy scenes into the heavy, evil lack – a bit like that , like that a postGorgut– Fireworks just might do.

Towards the middle, the quartet nasty fakes a lazy fade out – only to escalate all the more energetically, stung by the tarantula, guitar solos included. At the latest when the actual fading out in the syncopated polyrhythmic Meshuggah‘esk is focused, keeps Balls Veil so more than just the immensely high demands and has been so excited for more, more, more for two years now! The one-off affair should please, please become an actual band.

Pallid Veil by Pallid Veil

similar posts

Print article