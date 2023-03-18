Hey, guys! Today I want to talk to you about the McDonald’s pie, one of the chain’s most famous desserts. If you’ve never tried one of these beauties, I only have one thing to say: you’re missing out!

First, let’s talk about the flavors. McDonald’s offers two types of pies: apple pie and banana cinnamon pie. I personally prefer the banana one but the apple one is also delicious.

But what makes these tarts so good? Well, first of all, the crunch of the dough is incredible. It is light and crumbly, but at the same time strong enough to hold the filling. And speaking of filling, the tartlets are generously filled with soft and sweet fruits, which are perfectly seasoned with spices.

Inspired by that, I decided to make my own little tarts and didn’t they turn out pretty similar? So let’s go to the recipe

Ingredients

6 rectangles of puff pastry;

2 chopped bananas;

1 tablespoon (soup) sugar;

1/2 tablespoon (soup) cinnamon;

1 yolk to brush before baking;

a little more sugar mixed with cinnamon to sprinkle on top

To make the apple pie, check out this post because it shows a filling that should be great in this tartlet!

Look, I’ll tell you that it turned out really, really good and it’s easy enough to do with the kids at a family gathering around the table.

I reedited an old video from the channel to make it easier to understand how you do it, so watch and call the little ones to the good mess!

As always, leave your comment with ideas and tips, if you do, take a photo and tag me on social media and don’t forget to share with friends and family!

