Neurosurgeon in Siegen explains treatment options for aneurysms

If during routine examinations Aneurysm is discovered in the brain, patients and their doctors are faced with a difficult decision: should the dilated vessel be surgically treated as a precautionary measure or not? On the one hand there is the risk that the aneurysm will eventually rupture and trigger a potentially fatal cerebral hemorrhage. On the other hand, of course, the operation itself also entails certain risks. Prof. Dr. medical Veit Braun is chief physician for neurosurgery at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen and knows the difficult decision-making situation well from his many years of experience. “Whether the advantages or risks of a treatment outweigh the risks can only be assessed individually,” emphasizes the doctor.

Neurosurgeon from Siegen: Consider personal risk in aneurysm treatment

Because how great the risk of a later rupture is depends on the one hand on the properties of the Aneurysmas ab: There is an increased risk with a diameter of more than seven millimeters, an irregular shape or with rapid growth of the Aneurysmas. Lifestyle and personal risk factors also play a crucial role. Elderly people, women and people with a family history are particularly at risk, but also smokers, high blood pressure patients and people who drink excessively alcohol. “Without these risk factors, the annual risk of rupture is around 0.5 to 1 percent. In contrast, several risk factors in combination can increase the probability of a rupture to over ten percent. medical Veit Braun out.

Minimally invasive aneurysm treatment in Siegen as an opportunity for risk patients

When deciding on preventive treatment, the surgical risk must also be taken into account. At the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen, around 80 percent of the operations are now performed using minimally invasive technology, which is much gentler on the patient than an open procedure. Older patients or people with previous illnesses in particular benefit from this. “But there is no standard procedure. The question of treatment and the surgical technique must always be decided on a case-by-case basis,” emphasizes Prof. Braun, who is also available for an independent second opinion.

professor dr medical Veit Braun is chief physician in neurosurgery at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen. Head operations such as brain tumors, aneurysms, angiomas or Jannetta are carried out in state-of-the-art operating theaters with 3D image converters, neuronavigation, fluorescence and neuromonitoring. The entire spectrum of modern neurosurgery is offered. The medical team of the neurosurgical department within the clinic consists of 13 employees, 6 of whom are specialists in neurosurgery.

