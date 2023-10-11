Home » Bárbara de Regil Faces Controversy for Daring Dress at Sister’s Wedding
Bárbara de Regil Faces Controversy for Daring Dress at Sister’s Wedding

Bárbara de Regil Faces Controversy for Daring Dress at Sister’s Wedding

Bárbara de Regil Faces Criticism for Daring Dress at Sister’s Wedding

Mexican artist Bárbara de Regil has once again found herself at the center of controversy, this time for attending her sister’s wedding in a daring dress. The actress, known for her bold fashion choices, chose to wear a fuchsia strapless dress with a pronounced neckline, which stole the attention from the bride.

Michelle de Regil and Jacobo Bachrach tied the knot in a civil ceremony last weekend in Querétaro, Mexico. While it was a special day for the couple, Bárbara had no qualms about standing out with her vibrant and revealing outfit. The dress not only featured a colorful design but also had a pronounced opening from her breasts to her navel, showcasing her toned abdomen.

The wedding had a cowboy theme, and Bárbara completed her look with silver boots and a hat of the same color. She took to her Instagram account to share photos from the event and express her joy for her sister’s union. However, opinions about her outfit were divided among her followers.

Some praised her fashion choice and admired her beauty, while others criticized her for stealing the attention away from the bride. One user wrote, “So ordinary, you haven’t gotten Rosario off your back, and how horrible it is that you steal the girlfriend’s attention.” Another comment highlighted, “Barbara and Marts are very ridiculous to dress.”

Despite the negative feedback, there were also supporters who defended Bárbara’s choice. Comments like “Always beautiful Barbara!!!! And the bride’s dress was sublime. Beautiful. Linda” showcased the conflicting opinions among her followers.

Bárbara de Regil is no stranger to generating controversy, and her daring dress at her sister’s wedding only adds to the list. As an artist who is unapologetic about her fashion choices, she continues to captivate the public’s attention, whether in a positive or negative light.

