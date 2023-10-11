WhatsApp Tests Pinning Messages to Improve User Experience

WhatsApp Testing Feature to Pin Messages in Android Beta Version

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to pin messages to the top of chats in the beta version of its Android app. This functionality is similar to Telegram’s pinned messages and aims to improve the user experience by highlighting important content within conversations.

The latest update, version 2.23.21.4 for the Android beta version, introduces the option to pin messages for up to 30 days. Users can choose between pinning a message for 24 hours, seven days, or the maximum duration.

Pinning messages can be particularly useful for group conversations or individual chats when there is important or frequently accessed information that users want to keep readily accessible. Furthermore, the pinned message can be unpinned at any time, without having to wait for the chosen duration to expire.

In addition to the pinning feature, WhatsApp is also testing a redesign of the attachment sending menu. The new design features simpler and more modern icons, displayed in a square format rather than the previous round shape. This revamp aims to make accessing and using the attachment menu more intuitive for users.

Currently, these updates are only available to a limited group of testers who have the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.21.4 update for Android.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize improving its platform’s functionalities to enhance user experience. By testing features like pinning messages and redesigning menus, the messaging app aims to make it easier for users to navigate and interact within the app.