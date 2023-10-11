American Airlines Explores Direct Route from Miami to Palma de Mallorca and Expands European Flights

American Airlines to Consider Direct Flight from Miami to Palma de Mallorca

Miami-based travel enthusiasts may soon have a new option for their European vacations. American Airlines, the prominent American flag company, is reportedly studying the possibility of opening a direct route from Miami’s airport to the popular tourist destination of Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, Spain.

Following in the footsteps of United Airlines, which successfully connected New York with Palma de Mallorca in June 2022, American Airlines sees potential in this route as well. According to tourism magazine Reportur, United witnessed a remarkable 31% increase in reservations during this summer season.

American Airlines aims to offer a weekly flight between Miami and Palma de Mallorca. This would be particularly convenient for hotel companies located on the island that have business operations in the Caribbean or Mexico, as they could travel directly without any layovers.

However, the exciting developments for American Airlines don’t stop there. As per the same media outlet, the airline plans to introduce 15 daily flights from Philadelphia to 14 European cities, including Naples, Nice, and Copenhagen. Additionally, new routes are set to be launched, connecting Dallas to Barcelona and Chicago to Venice.

With its extensive flight network, American Airlines maintains a strong presence in Miami, offering the most flights compared to any other airline. Gonzalo Schames, the Director of Operations for South America at American Airlines, emphasized the company’s commitment to Miami last September, stating that they serve over 150 destinations, including more than 85 unique ones.

Moreover, for travelers seeking to explore Cuba, American Airlines provides several flight options. The airline has a significant presence in the Cuban market, offering flights to multiple cities, including Havana, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba, and Holguín, enabling travelers to easily explore different destinations within the island.

As American Airlines explores the possibility of a new direct route to Palma de Mallorca, travel enthusiasts in Miami eagerly await the prospects of seamless travel to this exquisite European destination.

