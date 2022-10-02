Home Business Superbonus, what could change with the Meloni government
Superbonus, what could change with the Meloni government

ROMA – The Superbonus 110% will be revised. Notwithstanding the existing situations, the maxi deduction for those who renovate the house and make it efficient from an energy point of view it could fall sooner than already foreseen by the legislation, for example at 60-70%. But staying on this level for several years. Or diversified between first and second home.

