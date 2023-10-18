Barbour and Baracuta Collaborate to Create Ivy League-Inspired Capsule Collection

Barbour and Baracuta Collaborate to Launch New Capsule Collection

Two iconic clothing brands from the UK, Barbour and Baracuta, have joined forces for the first time to create an exclusive capsule series. The collection draws inspiration from the Ivy League style that gained popularity in the early 20th century, initially embraced by elite students on the East Coast of the United States. This particular style of outerwear was suitable for various occasions, whether it be lecture halls or sports fields. Subsequently, the coat made its way to the British fashion scene in the 1960s.

The collaboration aims to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Baracuta’s legendary coat style, known as the Original Harrington Jacket or G9. This jacket forms the centerpiece of the collection, combining Barbour’s signature detailing with a modern interpretation of the Ivy League aesthetic. The collaboration seamlessly blends tradition and contemporary elements, creating a cohesive range of jackets. Including the G9 jacket, the Barbour x Baracuta collection features three new jackets, all incorporating the timeless Barbour Classic Tartan and Baracuta Fodera Fraser Tartan plaid linings. The jackets also boast multiple pockets and brand features such as co-branded logos and heavy-duty zippers.

Fashion enthusiasts can now browse and purchase from the new Barbour x Baracuta joint series, which is available on the official websites of both brands. Interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.

