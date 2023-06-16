Battery revolution: 1,000 km of autonomy and 18 minutes to recharge: that’s the secret

MILAN – A fight against time, the supremacy of always arriving first on the market and the search for the perfect formula, which gives maximum autonomy to the batteries for electric cars. Here we can summarize some of the goals of the accumulator manufacturers for zero-emission vehicles.







The Chinese Gotion, which with CATL and BYD is one of the leading giants in the manufacture of batteries for electric cars and Volkswagen is the main shareholder, now adds a change to the production of cells from the Lithium Iron Phosphate formula. Precisely thanks to the new added element, Gotion announces that it has in its hands a battery whose autonomy reaches 1,000 km and is recharged in just 18 minutes: a revolution.

April 27, 2023





Manganese, an element with great potential

The new Astroinno L600 battery is made up of LMFP cells, therefore lithium, iron and phosphate, to which manganese has been added. The latter improves the energy density of the battery, translated: the higher the density, the more batteries of the same size have the capacity to store energy.

Not only that, the first Astroinno L600 prototype resulted in an energy density of 190 Wh/kg, therefore the guarantee of being able to travel 1,000 km with a full tank on tap. The team working on this project added that there is also room for improvement.







Qian Cheng, executive president of Gotion Global, explains, “The Astroinno L600 LMFP cell achieves 240 Wh/kg gravimetric energy density and 525 Wh/L volumetric energy density. It guarantees more than 4,000 recharge cycles at room temperature, and 1,800 recharge cycles at high temperature. With fast charging, it takes 18 minutes to fully recharge, and it has already passed all safety tests. Thanks to the high energy density of the Astroinno battery, we can reach a range of 1,000 km, without using NCM material”.

Not only that, in addition to autonomy, rapid charging and energy density, the newly conceived design is added, which leads to a 45% reduction in the components necessary to manufacture it and a 32% reduction in weight, compared to the batteries already put on the market. market. All this leads to a 74% reduction in wiring.

June 10, 2023





When will it hit the market?

The company and the executive president of Gotion Global ensure that the Atroinno L600 battery will go into production as early as early 2024.