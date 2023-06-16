Home » The return of removable batteries in phones? EU’s most stringent battery regulations say so | XFastest News
Many years ago, mobile phone batteries were still detachable. Many people had a second battery.However, today’s mobile phones have built-in batteries for thinness and reliability, which cannot be disassembled.

The price of not being able to disassemble is not small, and it is very troublesome in terms of environmental protection. Therefore, the European Union introduced a battery law last year, which put forward strict requirements on the battery design of electronic devices, which can be called the most stringent in history.

One of the requirements is to permanently prohibit the design of electronic devices with non-removable batteries, because doing so will lead to easy obsolescence of equipment, is not environmentally friendly, and is not conducive to battery recycling.

According to the original bill requirements, smartphones, tablets and laptops are “doomed” and can no longer have built-in batteries. However, such a requirement has of course been opposed by manufacturers. Recently, in the finally passed bill, the battery restrictions on smartphones and tablet computers have been cancelled, and the opportunity for exemption has been obtained.

As for laptops, the battery is almost always removable, so it doesn’t really matter that much. In other industries, electric vehicle batteries will be greatly affected by this bill, involving carbon emissions, material recycling, waste battery management, etc.

