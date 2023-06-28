Bayern Munich and Qatar do not renew sponsorship after rejection of fans

MUNICH (AP) — It’s over.

Bayern Munich and Qatar announced on Wednesday that they will not renew their controversial sponsorship agreement, capitulating to the repudiation of the German club’s own fans who accused it of image laundering through sport.

The contract with Qatar Airways expires on Friday and a renewal would have further infuriated Bayern fans, who have been openly opposed to the club’s ties to Qatar since it was decided to move its winter camp to the oil and gas-rich nation. in 2011.

“We would have had more protests and more rejection at the club’s annual membership meeting,” Alex Salzweger of Club Number 12, a Bayern support group, told The Associated Press. “It was quite clear to the club that the protests from The fans were going to follow.”

Bayern fans organized seminars that focused on human rights abuses in Qatar. They invited migrant workers to share their experiences. And they unfurled huge banners during Bundesliga matches deploring that their club had accepted Qatari money. At the general assembly in 2021, the partners reproached and booed the leaders for refusing to answer questions about the details of the agreement.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer apologized at the next meeting last October and acknowledged that it was a “mistake” not to allow members to speak.

On Wednesday, the club referred only to the agreement with Qatar Airways, which has been in force since 2018, for the airline’s logo to be printed on the sleeves of the shirts. According to press reports, the club received 20 million euros (22 million dollars) annually for the agreement, which replaced a previous one with Doha airport.

“Five exciting years together,” Bayern said. “The connections that FC Bayern have been able to forge with their fans in the Arab world through Qatar Airways will continue. Both partners have actively promoted the exchange between cultures”.