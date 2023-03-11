Participants wanted for Marinella Senatores “The School of Narrative Dance” on June 24, 2023.

We are looking for people who are curious and want to be part of a joint parade that SZENE Salzburg will initiate together with the Museum der Moderne Salzburg during the summer scene 2023: amateurs and professionals from the fields of music, dance, singing, sports, acrobatics , associations, initiatives, clubs etc.

Everyone is welcome at the School of Narrative Dance to participate! To illustrate, here is a presentation of the project.

Information and registration: [email protected]

A city in motion: In the community project The School of Narrative Dance, the highly acclaimed Italian artist Marinella Senatore invites the residents of Salzburg to participate in a city choreography. Senatore is not only concerned with initiating social processes, but also with questioning concepts such as the public sphere and social responsibility, finding alternative forms of storytelling and ultimately generating a collective memory through collective action. The creative potential of all those involved culminates in a vital portrait of Salzburg. The individual ideas are staged by senators in close cooperation with local choreographers in the form of a large parade through the city.

In preparation for the parade, there are workshops with professional choreographers for all participants.

Wanted:

# Marching Brass Band

# Percussion

# drummers

# String quartet/trio

# small orchestra

# Harfinist*inne

# DJs/DJanes

# Cheerleader

# Mardi Gras Guild

# Cheerleader*in

# Traditional costume associations

# Schuhplattler

# Traditional bands

# Folklore

# Street Runner

# Parkour

# Tap dance

# Balletttanz

# Dance

# Tango

# Swing

# Latin

# Pole dancing

# Contemporary Dance

# Body Percussion

# Acrobatics

# circus

# Athletes

# Turner*in

# Rhythmic sports gymnastics

# Dance-Hoop

# Self Defense

# Skateboard

# roller skate

# Vaulting

# girls soccer team

# Synchronized swimmers

# Vocals (soprano, countertenor, baritone)

# Choirs (children, women, men, gospel, folk, pop etc..)

# Jazz musicians

# Rapper*in

# Poetry Slam

# Kabuki

# Deaf

# Blind

# Alzheimer’s/Parkinson’s patients and their families

# People with physical/mental disabilities

# Feminist groups

# Student*in

# activists

# pacifists

# Ethnic groups

#LGBTQAI+

# Fire department

# police officers

# Military

# Taxi drivers

# Ambulance service

# Community

# Street cleaning

# Coachmen

# nurses

# Job seekers

# Asylum seekers

# Escaped people

# Homeless people

# housewives

# househusbands

# very young people

# very old people

# and many more!

A co-production of SCENE Salzburg and Museum of Modern Art Salzburg.